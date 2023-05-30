Watch video - Sun shines on steam fair’s thousands at Carrington

Everything from tractors to traction engines, vintage vehicles to bicycles wereon display during the two-day event on Sunday and Monday, with visitors admiring the care put into the hundreds of exhibits.

The event has made donations to numerous local charities in the past including the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance which returned the favour on Sunday when its crew dropped in to render assistance to a visitor who was taken ill, unrelated to the event. A rally spokesman reported later that he wa recovering in Pilgrim Hospital and the Air Ambulance was not used to transport him