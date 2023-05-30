Register
BREAKING
Watch video - Sun shines on steam fair’s thousands at Carrington

Thousands of people turned out this bank holiday weekend to a Carrington Steam and Heritage Rally packed with sights and sounds for all the family.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 30th May 2023, 17:36 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 17:36 BST

Everything from tractors to traction engines, vintage vehicles to bicycles wereon display during the two-day event on Sunday and Monday, with visitors admiring the care put into the hundreds of exhibits.

There were demonstrations of farming practices from bygone days, dancing displays and musical entertainment.

There was a vintage fairground and steam traction engine rides, a kiteflying display in the main ring, plus a deafening Hurricane airplane replica firing up on the ground.

Alan Rundle of New Bolingbroke with his Brown and May steam tractor.Alan Rundle of New Bolingbroke with his Brown and May steam tractor.
The event has made donations to numerous local charities in the past including the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance which returned the favour on Sunday when its crew dropped in to render assistance to a visitor who was taken ill, unrelated to the event. A rally spokesman reported later that he wa recovering in Pilgrim Hospital and the Air Ambulance was not used to transport him

Ian Smith of Donington on board his Aveling and Porter steam roller with Dave, Stan and Adam Granby, also of Donington.Ian Smith of Donington on board his Aveling and Porter steam roller with Dave, Stan and Adam Granby, also of Donington.
Trade exhibitor Robert Crawford and son Robert with the old Sherman tank bought by his grandfather in 1947 which he converted into a crawler tractor for ploughing.Trade exhibitor Robert Crawford and son Robert with the old Sherman tank bought by his grandfather in 1947 which he converted into a crawler tractor for ploughing.
The Billinghay Ruffs perform on stage in the bar at Carrington Rally.The Billinghay Ruffs perform on stage in the bar at Carrington Rally.
Peter Harness of Sibsey at work on the Lincolnshire Fenland Preservation Group display.Peter Harness of Sibsey at work on the Lincolnshire Fenland Preservation Group display.
Jack Roy Scowen, aged two, from Goxhill, tries a machine for size on the Lincolnshire Blood Bikes charity stand.Jack Roy Scowen, aged two, from Goxhill, tries a machine for size on the Lincolnshire Blood Bikes charity stand.
Nigel Ball of Tumby Woodside with his Norton motorcycle.Nigel Ball of Tumby Woodside with his Norton motorcycle.
Karen Tidswell, of Grimsby, visits the exotic animal stall at Carrington Rally.Karen Tidswell, of Grimsby, visits the exotic animal stall at Carrington Rally.
Ploughing by traction engine at Carrington show.Ploughing by traction engine at Carrington show.
A Caterpillar tractor demonstration in full roar.A Caterpillar tractor demonstration in full roar.
A well-attended Sunday at Carrington Steam Rally.A well-attended Sunday at Carrington Steam Rally.
Josh Turnham and Herbie Sheppard of Northamptonshire on the vintage swingboats.Josh Turnham and Herbie Sheppard of Northamptonshire on the vintage swingboats.
The roar of the Hurricane Experience.The roar of the Hurricane Experience.
Carousel 'gallopers' in the vintage funfair at Carrington Rally.Carousel 'gallopers' in the vintage funfair at Carrington Rally.
A sawmill powered by a mini steam tractor.A sawmill powered by a mini steam tractor.
Paul Warner of Friskney and his four inch scale Ruston Proctor mini steam traction engine.Paul Warner of Friskney and his four inch scale Ruston Proctor mini steam traction engine.
Farming demonstration with a classic David Brown tractor.Farming demonstration with a classic David Brown tractor.
All aboard for steam traction engine and trailer rides at Carrington Rally.All aboard for steam traction engine and trailer rides at Carrington Rally.
Steam power on display at Carrington.Steam power on display at Carrington.
Marshall tractor demonstrations at work.Marshall tractor demonstrations at work.
A first for the Carrington Rally - an expert kite flying display by the Pallas family.A first for the Carrington Rally - an expert kite flying display by the Pallas family.
