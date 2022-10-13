Cogglesford Mill is grinding flour for the community grocery store, supplied by a local grain merchant.

The grain rumbling through the quern stones has been gifted to Coggleford Mill by local family business Cope Seeds & Grain, based on Pride Parkway, and all the flour milled will be donated to Sleaford Community Grocers outlet.

The grocery store at the Riverside Precinct introduces a new concept in sourcing food in an affordable and sustainable way that minimises food waste.

Available to all through a membership arrangement, it builds on the support offered district-wide through the Sleaford Community Larder, helping families who would have struggled to put food on the table without extra help.

Gemma Clarke, Managing Director of Copes Seeds & Grain, approached the Cogglesford Watermill team, as she was keen to donate as much grain as needed to the mill so staff and volunteers could grind it into flour and donate to the community ready for what will be a difficult period for many families.

The mill is owned by North Kesteven District Council. Leader Richard Wright said: “Whilst it is the case that the Community Grocery exists to provide low-cost food options for those in greatest need, it also has a much broader and equally-important function in avoiding waste, to stop good food going to anaerobic digestion or incineration. And it is available to everyone.