Weekend at museum brings 1940s flooding back

Chairman of the board of directors at the museum, Nick Bird said all the traders, re-enactors, living history groups and charity stallholders thought the VE Day themed 1940s weekend went really well.

Feedback from the public was positive, particularly about the displays and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypasts.

Mr Bird said: “It was the best weekend we have had in many years.

"We had the Lancaster, Spitfire and Hurricane as a trio come over, which was not expected, and then later we had the Spitfire, the Hurricane and the Lancaster come over individually, including some low-level buzzes over the centre."

He said: “We had around 500 people here on the Saturday, but then it was wet on the Sunday so we had less people."

They had various 1940s-style entertainers and singers on the Saturday, as well as a look behind the scenes of the 1940s Home Front.

The Ragged Apron cafe served food and the Blue Bell ran the bar. There was an ice cream vendor, plus two squadrons of air cadets helping run 1940s games.

Mr Bird said a group of re-enactors enjoyed it so much they stayed on camping at the site, which forms part of the old RAF Woodhall, and put on a further show on the following Wednesday for the visiting public, while some traders also stayed on all week.

1 . Lewis Meadows and Harry Meadows 7 of Driffield, with their 1944 Ariel Lewis Meadows and Harry Meadows 7 of Driffield, with their 1944 Ariel. Photo: David Dawson Photo: David Dawson

2 . Anna Overton of Old Leake with Olivia Overton 7 and Thomas Overton 2 Anna Overton of Old Leake with Olivia Overton 7 and Thomas Overton 2. Photo: David Dawson

3 . L-R Neil Parker and Lee Barker with their 1943 Ford L-R Neil Parker and Lee Barker with their 1943 Ford Photo: David Dawson

4 . Vintage Singer, Alan Jackson Vintage singer, Alan Jackson. Photo: David Dawson