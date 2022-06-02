What's on when - Jubilee celebrations around Sleaford

Celebrations are happening across Sleaford and district for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

With street parties, festivals, trails, music, beacon lighting and more planned, here’s your summary to what’s on:

- Platinum Jubilee diary trail at Mrs Smith’s Cottage, Navenby, Friday June 3 - Monday June 5, 12-4pm.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

- Queen’s Crown Jubilee Trail at: Navigation House, Cogglesford Watermill, Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum & Mrs Smith’s Cottage, Friday June 3 - Monday June 5, 10am-4pm. Collect a blank crown from one of the venues and collect jewels to decorate it as you visit each site.

- Jubilee scarecrow festival at Leasingham, Thursday June 2 - Monday June 5. Theme is the Royals, and all things British.

THURSDAY JUNE 2

- Sleaford Town Crier’s proclamation in Sleaford Market Place, 2pm.

- South Kyme Cow Drove 11am fun run, 6pm flower exhibition at church, Pimms stall in churchyard at 7pm.

- Best dressed house competition at Cranwell.

- Metheringham there will be fairground stalls in front of the War Memorial Garden from 6.30pm. Food traders sited to the front of the parish office, a bagpiper will play near the War Memorial Garden. The Town Crier Proclamation will be at 1pm which will be repeated at 9pm, at 9.09pm the bagpiper will play Diu Regnare, then at 9.45pm there will be the lighting of the beacon - Beacon cannot be lit due to nesting doves. Tiki lights will be lit instead.

There will be more beacons lit around the district:

- Scopwick Village Hall, 7pm-11pm

- South Kyme Tower at 9pm

- North Kyme playing field 7.30pm to 11pm.

- Kirkby la Thorpe near the Queen’s Head, 9.45pm.

FRIDAY JUNE 3

- Navigation House, Sleaford, 10am-2pm. Live music.

- Jubilee Platinum Party at Brant Broughton Village Hall and Green 2.30-5pm with village procession, cake competition, fancy dress competition and raffle/tombola.

- Teddy Bear’s Picnic at the Duke of Wellington, Leasingham, 12pm onwards.

- South Kyme Coronation Hall dog show 11am, then a quiz, music and supper at The Hume at 7pm.

- Cranwell village hall and field – Jubilee Fair, children’s fancy dress, afternoon tea, sports day and party in the park. Then live music with Amber live band in village hall 8pm-late, adult fancy dress contest – ‘Seven Decades’.

SATURDAY JUNE 4

- Model Rail Show by Sleaford Model Railway Society in the main hall at St George’s Academy, Westgate, Sleaford. 10am-4pm. Varied layouts in different scales by visiting modellers as well as their own members. There will be trade stands of modelling materials. Admission £5 for adults, concessions £4 and £3 children with under 5’s free. Family ticket £10.

- Jubilee baking at Cogglesford Watermill, 12-4pm. Bake your own bunting biscuit or ice a jubilee cupcake, £1 per biscuit.

- Farmer’s Market, Sleaford Market Place, 8am-2pm.

- In Metheringham a carnival parade will meet at fire station at 1.30pm and set off at 2pm going up Fen Lane, turning left on high street, then down middle street, turning right up high street, princes street to playing fields. The playing field will open from 2pm with bar and various activities all afternoon. Firework display at 10pm

- Jubilee Celebration in Billinghay, LN4 4EX, 1pm-5pm, with entertainment, games, cakes, craft stalls, tree planting.

- Jubilee Picnic in the Park – Anwick Playing Field, 12-4pm. Best dressed house and garden, evening disco and live singer.

- Races and treasure hunt at 2pm at South Kyme Coronation Hall, with music and barbecue from 5pm, plus 4pm duck race from Coy’s Bridge.

- Ceilidh Dance at Great Hale Village Hall and Church, £12.50 per ticket. Jacket potato and puddings.

- Cranwell village hall jubilee coffee morning 10-12noon. Barbecue at the social club in the afternoon.

- Pub quiz and band night at Harmston. Ticket only.

- Live music and welly wanging championship at Duke of Wellington, Leasingham, 12pm-late, kids’ fancy dress, barbecue and Leasingham Villager of the Year and Young Villager of the Year announcement.

- Jubilee disco – North Kyme Village Hall, 7.30pm onwards with Boston Jive and a Retro Vinyl Disco. Free, open to all. 50's/Jubilee costume encouraged.

- Jubilee Tea Party at Walcott Village Hall, 1-5pm – tea party, fancy dress, sack race, egg spoon race, music.

- Exhibition by Helpringham History Society on Life in the 1950s, Coronation Memories and other Royal events, Saturday 10am to 4pm and Sunday 11am to 5pm. Free entry.

SUNDAY JUNE 5

- North Kyme Jubilee Fun Day, 1-7pm, on the playing field. Free food and drinks.

- Cranwell – live music with Nutty Boy 4-7pm at the social club playing ska and reggae music.

- Family Picnic in the Park in grounds of Blankney Hall, 12pm onwards.

- Jubilee procession through South Kyme at 2pm. Followed by street party at Coronation Hall at 3pm.

- Jubilee Tea Party at Boothby Graffoe, on Henson’s Lawn, 3pm-5pm. Bring your own refreshments.

- Songs of Praise with Sleaford Brass Band at Great Hale Village Hall and Church followed by a Ploughman’s meal. Picnic and ‘big lunch’ at the village hall with games and decorated cake competition.

- Jubilee street party and picnic on The Green, Helpringham, 2pm-9pm. Bring your own picnic but tea, coffee and cake provided.

- Open mic and hog roast, Duke of Wellington, Leasingham, 12-6pm.

- Village Jubilee celebration on Martin cricket pitch and play park, 12-6pm. Bring a picnic, food, live music, children’s disco, fancy dress parade and competition, children's art competition, design the new Martin village sign competition. Best Decorated Cake, guess the name of the Jubilee bear and photo display of village and residents from the past.

- Big Jubilee Picnic, Rauceby Hall, North Rauceby, 12pm onwards. Bring own food, drinks and chairs. Fancy dress competition and garden games.

- Community picnic lunch, Scopwick Village Meadow, 12pm-2pm.