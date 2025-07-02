Wonderful day at Vintage on Sea event

Lindy Taylor enjoying a giant deckchair at Sutton on Sea's vintage festival.

A wonderful day was had at the Vintage on Sea event when it returned to Sutton on sea on Saturday June 28.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by the South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership with the Sutton Events Group, the free event promised to be a day of nostalgic fun, attractions, workshops and performances throughout the village centre.

There were two car parks full of vintage and classic cars.

Visitors enjoyed classic fairground rides, live performances including The Blighty Belles, Johnny Victory and Lily Lovejoy and even vintage hair styling by Shea Hair and Beauty,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Ledger and Arthur Pearce enjoying the Vintage on Sea festival. Photo Lindy Taylor.

'Lindy Hop' dancers were there, as well as both Skegness and Alford Silver Bands.

The Meridale Youth and Community Centre was transformed into a vintage cinema show of The Goonies, complete with popcorn for the authentic movie experience, while The Bacchus Hotel put on splendid food and drink.

There was a best dressed vintage competition and craft workshops where people could create their very own miniature wooden beach hut to take home.

Sutton on Sea has been identified as East Lindsey's Creative Hub site as part of the Story Tellers programme, highlighting its commitment to fostering artistic, cultural and heritage events in the village.