Wragby Mill celebrates nearly 200 years of heritage with new exhibition

The exhibition was formally opened by the High Sheriff of Lincolnshire, David Chambers, on Wednesday (July 30) alongside Coun Ru Yardsley of East Lindsey District Council, joining local dignitaries, residents, and supporters to mark the occasion.

The exhibition has been created to educate visitors about the mill’s nearly 200-year history, its role in the local agricultural landscape, and the vital restoration efforts underway to secure its future. The mill remains closely tied to its original purpose and continues to support local employment, reinforcing its importance in maintaining a sustainable and vibrant community.

Organisers have extended their gratitude to East Lindsey District Council, Lincolnshire County Council, and many individuals who have contributed their expertise, funding, and hard work to bring this project to life. The mill lives on ‘Flour to Flower’ as it houses the headquarters of Lincolnshire seed business Shepherd Seeds, as well as Granary Farm Shop & Tearoom.

“Wragby Mill is not just a historic structure, it’s a living part of our local heritage,” said a spokesperson for the project. “This exhibition showcases both its past and its future, ensuring that generations to come can appreciate its significance.”

The exhibition is open to the public and the owners look forward to restoring and preserving the mill.

The display can be found at Granary Farm Shop & Tearoom (Wragby Mill), Bardney Road, Wragby, Market Rasen, LN8 5QZ.

