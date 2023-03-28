15 cracking retro pictures showing life in Skegness down the decades - including the opening of Butlin's
We’ve dug deep into our archives to bring you these cracking pictures showing the changing face of Skegness over the decades.
We’ve got images of how the town’s beachfront area looked in 1900, the different beach fashions of the 1920’s and the opening of Butlin’s.
There’s pictures of the town’s lifeboat, navy recruits in the town in 1940 and a packed beach scene in 1950.
No beach trip would be complete without a donkey ride for the little ones, but have you ever seen elephants playing cricket on the beach?
There’s all that and more, in this gallery.
