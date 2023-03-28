We’ve dug deep into our archives to bring you these cracking pictures showing the changing face of Skegness over the decades.

We’ve got images of how the town’s beachfront area looked in 1900, the different beach fashions of the 1920’s and the opening of Butlin’s.

There’s pictures of the town’s lifeboat, navy recruits in the town in 1940 and a packed beach scene in 1950.

No beach trip would be complete without a donkey ride for the little ones, but have you ever seen elephants playing cricket on the beach?

There’s all that and more, in this gallery.

1 . The Pier Locals and tourists take in the fresh air on the The Pier at Skegness, circa 1900. Photo: James Valentine

2 . The Parade The Parade at Skegness offering beautiful walks and scenery for these folk, circa 1900. Photo: Francis Frith

3 . A ride on the water Rowing boats ready to take holidaymakers for a ride from the beach at Skegness in 1905. Photo: Alfred Hind Robinson

4 . Four bathing belles Four bathing belles shading themselves with parasols on the beach at Skegness in 1926. Photo: Reg Speller