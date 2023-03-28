Register
15 cracking retro pictures showing life in Skegness down the decades - including the opening of Butlin's

We’ve dug deep into our archives to bring you these cracking pictures showing the changing face of Skegness over the decades.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th Mar 2023, 08:17 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 08:24 BST

We’ve got images of how the town’s beachfront area looked in 1900, the different beach fashions of the 1920’s and the opening of Butlin’s.

There’s pictures of the town’s lifeboat, navy recruits in the town in 1940 and a packed beach scene in 1950.

No beach trip would be complete without a donkey ride for the little ones, but have you ever seen elephants playing cricket on the beach?

There’s all that and more, in this gallery.

Locals and tourists take in the fresh air on the The Pier at Skegness, circa 1900.

1. The Pier

Locals and tourists take in the fresh air on the The Pier at Skegness, circa 1900. Photo: James Valentine

The Parade at Skegness offering beautiful walks and scenery for these folk, circa 1900.

2. The Parade

The Parade at Skegness offering beautiful walks and scenery for these folk, circa 1900. Photo: Francis Frith

Rowing boats ready to take holidaymakers for a ride from the beach at Skegness in 1905.

3. A ride on the water

Rowing boats ready to take holidaymakers for a ride from the beach at Skegness in 1905. Photo: Alfred Hind Robinson

Four bathing belles shading themselves with parasols on the beach at Skegness in 1926.

4. Four bathing belles

Four bathing belles shading themselves with parasols on the beach at Skegness in 1926. Photo: Reg Speller

Skegness