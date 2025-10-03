25 YEARS AGO: Boston-area schools, September 2000 (IN PICTURES)

If the answer is ‘yes’, you may be able to spot a familiar face in this gallery.
All photographs were taken by the Boston Standard in September 2000.
1. Butterwick Primary School
Butterwick Parish Council chairman Bill Tyler and clerk Terry Dunn presenting Butterwick Primary School with a new digital camera. Photo: Boston Standard
2. Frithville Primary School
Frithville Primary School playing host to the Bishop of Grantham the Rt Rev Alistair Redfearn. Photo: Boston Standard
3. Giles School, Old Leake
The Standard visited The Giles School, in Old Leake, 25 years ago following a host of improvements to the site. Here, pupils are pictured in the new library. Photo: Boston Standard
4. The Giles School, Old Leake
Another photograph from the Standard's visit to The Giles School, in Old Leake, to cover its revamped facilities. Photo: Boston Standard