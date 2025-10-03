25 YEARS AGO: Boston-area schools, September 2000 (IN PICTURES)

By David Seymour
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 13:59 BST
Were you at a school in the Boston area 25 years ago?

If the answer is ‘yes’, you may be able to spot a familiar face in this gallery.

All photographs were taken by the Boston Standard in September 2000.

Butterwick Parish Council chairman Bill Tyler and clerk Terry Dunn presenting Butterwick Primary School with a new digital camera.

1. Butterwick Primary School

Butterwick Parish Council chairman Bill Tyler and clerk Terry Dunn presenting Butterwick Primary School with a new digital camera. Photo: Boston Standard

Frithville Primary School playing host to the Bishop of Grantham the Rt Rev Alistair Redfearn.

2. Frithville Primary School

Frithville Primary School playing host to the Bishop of Grantham the Rt Rev Alistair Redfearn. Photo: Boston Standard

The Standard visited The Giles School, in Old Leake, 25 years ago following a host of improvements to the site. Here, pupils are pictured in the new library.

3. Giles School, Old Leake

The Standard visited The Giles School, in Old Leake, 25 years ago following a host of improvements to the site. Here, pupils are pictured in the new library. Photo: Boston Standard

Another photograph from the Standard's visit to The Giles School, in Old Leake, to cover its revamped facilities.

4. The Giles School, Old Leake

Another photograph from the Standard's visit to The Giles School, in Old Leake, to cover its revamped facilities. Photo: Boston Standard

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice