30 YEARS AGO: Boston-area schools, October 1995 (IN PICTURES)

By David Seymour
Published 29th Oct 2025, 16:24 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2025, 14:17 GMT
Once again, we have turned back the clock 30 years on schools in the Boston area.

All these photographs have been taken from the Boston Standard archives for October 1995.

Pupils at Boston Grammar School pose for the camera following a charity readathon at the school. Youngsters are pictured with teachers Mr Kinchin and Mr Gracey.

1. Boston Grammar School

The first in a series of photographs from an open evening held by Boston High School in October 1995.

2. Boston High School

Boston High School teacher Jenny Martin gives visitors to the open evening an insight into Latin.

3. Boston High School

Musical pupils entertain young visitors during the Boston High School open evening.

4. Boston High School

