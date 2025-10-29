30 YEARS AGO: Boston-area schools, October 1995 (IN PICTURES)

All these photographs have been taken from the Boston Standard archives for October 1995.
1. Boston Grammar School
Pupils at Boston Grammar School pose for the camera following a charity readathon at the school. Youngsters are pictured with teachers Mr Kinchin and Mr Gracey. Photo: Boston Standard
2. Boston High School
The first in a series of photographs from an open evening held by Boston High School in October 1995. Photo: Boston Standard
3. Boston High School
Boston High School teacher Jenny Martin gives visitors to the open evening an insight into Latin. Photo: Boston Standard
4. Boston High School
Musical pupils entertain young visitors during the Boston High School open evening. Photo: Boston Standard