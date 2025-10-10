30 YEARS AGO: Boston-area schools, September 1995 (IN PICTURES)

It features Boston High School, Haven High School, Tower Road School (which had recently opened a new extension) and William Lovell CofE School.
1. Boston High School
Boston High School headteacher Barry Searles welcoming the Mayor of Boston (and school governor) Coun Judy Cammack to the school. Each year, the Standard wrote, the Mayor visited the school to talk to upper sixth form students. Photo: Boston Standard
2. Haven High School, Boston
A photograph featured on the front page of the Standard in September 1995, showing nine sets of twins at Boston's Haven High School. Three sets of twins had joined the school as Year Seven pupils that month. Five of the other six sets were all in Year 11 that year. Pictured, in no particular order, are: Year 11's Tracy and Amy Appleyard, Alison and Helen Wilson, Christa and Geno Ridley, Allan and Martin Day, and Claire and Gary Cooper; Year Nine's Rebecca and Claire Gardner; and Year Seven's Rebecca and Martin Shaw, Chloe and Emily Reid and Robert and Jonathan Abbott. Photo: Boston Standard
3. Tower Road School, Boston
Basketball players from Boston's Tower Road Primary School playing host to the Leicester Riders director of coaching Dick Barratt. Mr Barratt passed on a few expert tips before dashing off for a TV appearance. Photo: Boston Standard
4. Tower Road School, Boston
The first in a series of photographs from Tower Road School, Boston, showing its new extension. Photo: Boston Standard