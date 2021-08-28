Air raid shelter museum open days

No Caption ABCDE EMN-210823-132718001

An air raid shelter museum at a school in Sleaford is to be officially launched next month with a series of open days.

The historic feature at William Alvey CofE Primary School, in East Gate, will be welcoming visitors on Monday, September 13, Saturday, September 18, and Sunday, September 19, from 10am to 4pm, for free, as part of Lincolnshire Heritage Open Days.

The school began renovating the Second World War-era shelter in July of last year – the roof was repaired, a partition wall was removed, the rotting floor and unsafe benches were replaced, lighting was installed and a glass door fitted. In addition to the renovations, the shelter has been kitted out with period artefacts.