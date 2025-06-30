Appeal to find historic scroll linked to former RAF hospital
The hospital was built as a mental health asylum but was taken over by the RAF during the war to treat injured aircrew.
County Councillor for Metheringham Rural Division, Coun Rob Kendrick is helping Gwyneth Stratten, an author of books on the history of Rauceby Hospital.
Coun Kendrick, who also worked at the hospital site, said: “We are trying to trace an illuminated scroll which gives an account of when the hospital was taken over by the RAF during the Second World War.
"Pioneering plastic surgery was undertaken there by eminent surgeons.
"The scroll was created in 1990 and hung in the entrance to the hospital and later in the (health trust) headquarters building in the hospital site.”
He has a photo of the scroll, however, so far Gwyneth has been unable to find where the scroll is.
Coun Kendrick said: “It is not in several places where she thought it might be in archives.
“From memory I think I wrote some of the text for the scroll, so I too have a personal interest in locating it. My late father told me he was treated there during the war.”
If you have any information email [email protected]
