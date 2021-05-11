Coming attraction – Boston’s newly refurbished cinema set to re-open from lockdown

Ready to welcome film fans back, the newly refurbished Savoy, in West Street, Boston.

The West Street venue has been closed for six months due to the Government’s Covid-19 restrictions.

Early last year it underwent a major refurbishment that saw installation of luxury recliner seating and super-sized screens across its five theatres (at no added cost to cinemagoers).

Manager Samantha Storr said: “We’re delighted to finally be able to re-open our doors and show Lincolnshire all of the fantastic new improvements we have made at the cinema. The whole team can’t wait to get back and provide the Savoy experience to the people of Boston once again.”

One of the super-sized screens.

The opening week will feature Peter Rabbit 2, and Spiral, the latest chapter in the Saw horror film franchise. Tickets are now on sale.

Films scheduled for the summer include: Marvel’s Black Widow, Fast and Furious 9, A Quiet Place 2, The Croods 2, and A Space Jam: New Legacy, before September 30 sees the long-awaited return of James Bond in No Time To Die (at one time scheduled for release in November 2019).