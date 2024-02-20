The D-Day commemoration logo.

South Kesteven District Council is flagging up the national campaign co-ordinated by a group of military charities to mirror events that marked the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Focused on the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, the campaign offers advice on how to commemorate the largest land, naval and airborne offensive in history - an event that changed the course of Second World War.

The guide to taking part includes advice on legal essentials, a message from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, stories of the D-Day landings, legal essentials for any event and a range of ideas including:

The special lamp of peace.

- Beacon lightings

- Church bell ‘Ringing Out For Peace’

- A special Lamp of Peace

- Town crier proclamations

- Poems for schools

Supporters can order D-Day badges and participating communities will receive Certificates of Grateful Recognition.

Coun Rhea Rayside, SKDC Cabinet Member for People and Communities said: “We are all extremely proud of our military heritage so let’s get behind this 80th anniversary of D-Day.

“I am sure that our diverse and creative communities will find ways to be involved.”

National Fish and Chips Day is being moved to June 6 this year in recognition of the role that the nation’s favourite dish played in the war.

The British Government safeguarded the supply of fish and potatoes during both world wars to ensure the dish remained a boost to morale. Fish and chips were among the few not to be subject to rationing during both world

wars.

D-Day 80 is co-organised by The Normandy Memorial Trust, the Royal Naval Association, ABF The Soldiers Charity, RAF Benevolent Fund and the Merchant Navy Association.