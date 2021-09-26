Images of Flying Scotsman as it steams into Sleaford with The Jolly Fisherman

People crowded onto the platforms and at viewpoints along the line as the Flying Scotsman steamed through Sleaford on Saturday.

By Andy Hubbert
Sunday, 26th September 2021, 10:26 am
Updated Sunday, 26th September 2021, 10:28 am
The Flying Scotsman steaming into Sleaford. Photo: Mark Suffield
The iconic locomotive was hauling the Jolly Fisherman nostalgic rail tour from London via Peterborough and Spalding to Skegness organised by West Coast Railways, passing into Sleaford station in the morning to allow the engine to run around to the other end of the train before heading towards Skegness.

Fans caught a second glimpse of her on the return journey in the afternoon through to Grantham and down the East Coast Main Line.

The steam train, built in 1923 for the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER), is known around the world

The Flying Scotsman, steaming into Sleaford. Photo: Mark Suffield.

Sleaford photographer Mark Suffield caught these photos of The Flying Scotsman at Sleaford station yesterday morning.

Crowds throng the platform at Sleaford to catch a glimpse of The Flying Scotsman on Saturday morning.