Images of Flying Scotsman as it steams into Sleaford with The Jolly Fisherman

The Flying Scotsman steaming into Sleaford. Photo: Mark Suffield

The iconic locomotive was hauling the Jolly Fisherman nostalgic rail tour from London via Peterborough and Spalding to Skegness organised by West Coast Railways, passing into Sleaford station in the morning to allow the engine to run around to the other end of the train before heading towards Skegness.

Fans caught a second glimpse of her on the return journey in the afternoon through to Grantham and down the East Coast Main Line.

The steam train, built in 1923 for the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER), is known around the world

The Flying Scotsman, steaming into Sleaford. Photo: Mark Suffield.

Sleaford photographer Mark Suffield caught these photos of The Flying Scotsman at Sleaford station yesterday morning.

