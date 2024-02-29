Register
Pictured (from left) Marjorie Sherwin, Wetherspoon regular, Coun David Brown, Mayor of Boston, Andrew Sands, manager, and Tony Sherwin, Wetherspoon regular.Pictured (from left) Marjorie Sherwin, Wetherspoon regular, Coun David Brown, Mayor of Boston, Andrew Sands, manager, and Tony Sherwin, Wetherspoon regular.
IN PICTURES: Boston pub officially re-opens after 10-day revamp

Boston’s Wetherspoons pub has been officially re-opened following 10 days of works to the premises.
By David Seymour
Published 29th Feb 2024, 16:47 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 16:53 GMT

The Moon Under The Water, in High Street, began welcoming back customers today (Thursday, February 29) after the revamp.

Outside, the beer garden has been re-laid, a full paint has taken place, new signage has been installed, and all brickwork over the river has been pointed.

Inside, work has included installing new flooring and carpeting and bar equipment.

The kitchen has new flooring, new walls, a new ceiling and new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

The ground-floor windows have also been replaced.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We are delighted that The Moon under Water has now re-opened. The work has been undertaken to give the pub’s customers an even better experience when they visit.”

The Moon Under Water, in High Street, Boston.

Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

As part of the project, the beer garden has been re-laid.

Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

Improvements have been made both inside and outside the pub.

Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

Coun David Brown with pub manager Andrew Sands.

Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

