IN PICTURES: Boston pub officially re-opens after 10-day revamp

The Moon Under The Water, in High Street, began welcoming back customers today (Thursday, February 29) after the revamp.

Outside, the beer garden has been re-laid, a full paint has taken place, new signage has been installed, and all brickwork over the river has been pointed.

Inside, work has included installing new flooring and carpeting and bar equipment.

The kitchen has new flooring, new walls, a new ceiling and new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

The ground-floor windows have also been replaced.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We are delighted that The Moon under Water has now re-opened. The work has been undertaken to give the pub’s customers an even better experience when they visit.”

