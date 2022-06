The event showcases farming and the countryside, with plenty on offer for all ages.

It is also the the opportunity for local good causes to raise money.

Tealby PTFA produced a delightful array of savoury and sweet treats, while Market Rasen Rotary Club had a continuous queue for their burgers, sausages and bacon.

The date is already set for the 2023 Open Farm Sunday – Sunday June 11

1. WI treats Members of Binbrook & District WI offered p some home-made delights Photo: Dianne Tuckett

2. Consentration Candle rolling on the Lincolnshire Beekeepers stall Photo: Dianne Tuckett

3. The final cut Butchery demonstrations took place throughout the day Photo: Dianne tuckett

4. Open Farm Sunday Big machines are always a draw Photo: Dianne Tuckett