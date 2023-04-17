IN PICTURES: West Street, Boston, spring 1993

Here is another collection of photographs from Boston’s West Street from the Boston Standard’s archives.
This time we are going back 30 years to spring 1993.
1. West Street, Boston, spring 1993
'Go shopping in the 'West End'' was the headline in The Standard 30 years ago as the paper dedicated two pages to the street. Photo: Boston Standard
2. West Street, Boston, spring 1993
The Regal Shopping Centre and Cinema, which opened in 1981. Photo: Boston Standard
3. West Street, Boston, spring 1993
Some more West Street businesses that were featured in the paper. Photo: Boston Standard
4. West Street, Boston, spring 1993
It was noted that the Co-op supermarket had recently been given a £100,000 facelift. Photo: Boston Standard