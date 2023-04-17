Register
A selection of photographs from the Boston Standard archives for March 1993.

IN PICTURES: West Street, Boston, spring 1993

Here is another collection of photographs from Boston’s West Street from the Boston Standard’s archives.

By David Seymour
Published 17th Apr 2023, 16:23 BST

This time we are going back 30 years to spring 1993.

'Go shopping in the 'West End'' was the headline in The Standard 30 years ago as the paper dedicated two pages to the street.

1. West Street, Boston, spring 1993

'Go shopping in the 'West End'' was the headline in The Standard 30 years ago as the paper dedicated two pages to the street. Photo: Boston Standard

The Regal Shopping Centre and Cinema, which opened in 1981.

2. West Street, Boston, spring 1993

The Regal Shopping Centre and Cinema, which opened in 1981. Photo: Boston Standard

Some more West Street businesses that were featured in the paper.

3. West Street, Boston, spring 1993

Some more West Street businesses that were featured in the paper. Photo: Boston Standard

It was noted that the Co-op supermarket had recently been given a £100,000 facelift.

4. West Street, Boston, spring 1993

It was noted that the Co-op supermarket had recently been given a £100,000 facelift. Photo: Boston Standard

