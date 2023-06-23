'Let our nurses keep a hint of glamour' - Ex-nurse speaks out over proposed national uniform in 1968

Miss P. J. Jessop models the uniform currently being worn by student nurses in Boston hospitals (left) and the one proposed to replace it nationally.

The new look had been put together by a working group of matrons, sisters, nurses, hospital secretaries and supplies officers and was now being considered by Group Hospital Management Committees nationwide.

As part of its coverage, The Standard ran a critique provided by an ex-nurse, under the headline ‘let our nurses keep a hint of glamour’.

They wrote that the majority of nurses would welcome the idea of a national uniform, but added it would be ‘very doubtful’ that they would welcome the proposed style of dress.

... and without the coat.

“As an ex-nurse myself, I deplore the new uniform almost in its entirety. I say ‘almost’ because there is now the addition of an outdoor uniform, comprising a gaberdine type coat and a natty pill-box hat in navy. These have hitherto had to be bought by hospital nurses themselves.

“The indoor uniform consists of a drab blue dress, to be worn by all nurses from students to sisters, the only distinguishing feature being a minute badge to denote the grade of nurse and – if you look very closely – small bands of white material around the collar and cuffs of the sisters’ dresses.

“Most noticeable is the absence of a cap, which has long been part of the traditional public image of a nurse, and individual caps worn by particular hospitals are proudly regarded as indicative of past and present distinction.

“At the same time they encourage a hygienic hairstyle and one that is not too flamboyant. After all, who wants to see a nurse with hair either floating round her shoulders or piled high on top of her head?

“The excuse of the working party for the dismissal of caps from a nurse’s uniform is that they cost the Health Service £100,000 a year – for purchase and laundering. But perhaps it would have been kinder to consider the adoption of disposable caps as worn in Canada and America – and this would at least have cut out the laundering costs.

“Aprons are out too, except for protective use, it being maintained that it is no use putting a clean apron on top of a dress which is not as clean as the apron, as bacteria will penetrate the apron from the dress. It could be argued that bacteria will also penetrate a sterile gown as worn in operating theatres and for specialist patients.

“Gone, too, are the red capes, usually red-lined, which had ‘nurse’ written all over them – metaphorically speaking, of course – and which were so snug and warm when dashing outdoors either to the nurses’ home or perhaps through draughty corridors to other wards.

“Replacing it will be a short blazer-like collarless coat of rather thin material and in what could be called royal blue. The dress can be worn with or without a belt.”