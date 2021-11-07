Looking back on Halloween 2011

Here we have three photographs of Halloween celebrations that took place in the area 10 years ago.
Pictured near right are members of the Friends of Sleaford Day Nursery staging a Halloween party for parents and children.
The event would go on to raise £200 for nursery funds.
In costume on the day (from left, back) are: Nicola Gardner, Beccy Sneath, Lis Reynolds, Sarah O’Brien, Alison Robinson and Jenny Clifton, and (front) Paula Barlow, Suzanne Wing and Emma Law.
Pictured far right, top, is a Halloween-themed activity session being held at Your Art Room, Sleaford.
The event featured pumpkin carving and paper lantern making and formed part of a week of celebrations at the venue.
Art teacher Teresa Angus is shown with (from left): Charlie Roberts, 12, Fallon Fox-McGillaway, five, Emily Tupholme, 10, and Tobias James, eight.
Pictured far right, bottom, are some of those who attended a Halloween party at The Red Lion pub, in Ruskington.
They are (from left) Elliot Spry, five, Cydney Spry, three, Kristen Sneddon, nine, Jaiden Sneddon, four and Natasha Doggett, three.