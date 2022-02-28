More memories of ‘lost pubs’ to add to community archive

Douglas Hoare of Grantham Road, Sleaford, came up with a former pub not yet been listed on the Lost Pubs Project community archive website being developed nationwide.
Mr Hoare said The Fighting Cocks was at the west corner of the junction of Westgate and Leicester Street.
He said: “It derived its name, apparently, from the existence, close by, of a cockpit where regular cock-fights were held.
“My wife, Eva, and I spent the first seven years of married life in Castle Terrace Road. Money was initially a bit tight, and if we had the odd half-crown to spare, we’d toddle up to The Fighting Cocks for half a jar, a game of darts and a sit by a real fire.
“The pub was many years ago converted into residences, but there is still the metal bracket on their façade where the inn sign used to hang.”
Former East Heckington resident Geoff Hubbert also spotted the feature and noticed that The Wheel was not among those mentioned as having been located in the village. He said it was run by George Tuckwood and closed around 1955.
He also provided this photo of The Oatsheaf at East Heckington, now a private house on the A17. Up to about 1950 he said the landlords were Harold and Rose Musson then Trevor and Mary Jones, retired professional footballer Bill Wardle and his wife Audrey and finally Stan Oakes until it closed in 1966.