More photographs from Boston-area schools in January 2000

2 . Haven High School, Boston

Pupils at Boston's Haven High School looking for evidence of extraterrestrials as part of a science lesson. The school was lending a hand, via the internet, to SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence). This involved helping the website analyse radio waves for signs of alien life. Teacher Simon Massey said: "Although SETI is a scientifically advanced organisation, the number of radio frequencies which it scans far exceeds its computer ability to analyse. When our pupils were told that the information the Haven High School was receiving from SETI could, in theory, assist them in their search for a signal from another part of our galaxy, they were extremely excited." E.T. is pictured joining the search. Photo: Boston Standard