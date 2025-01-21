More photographs from Boston-area schools in January 2000

If you missed the previous gallery, it can be found here.
1. Bicker Early Years School
Pupils at Bicker Early Years School lending its support to the Blue Peter Bring and Buy For New Life campaign. The appeal aimed to raise money for BLISS (Baby Life Support Systems) to supply urgently needed equipment to special care baby units all over the UK. Pupil Hannah Bailey, aged six, had the idea of running her own stall after seeing the appeal on TV and set about collecting items for the sale at her school. She is pictured (front, right), with young supporters from the school. Photo: Boston Standard
2. Haven High School, Boston
Pupils at Boston's Haven High School looking for evidence of extraterrestrials as part of a science lesson. The school was lending a hand, via the internet, to SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence). This involved helping the website analyse radio waves for signs of alien life. Teacher Simon Massey said: "Although SETI is a scientifically advanced organisation, the number of radio frequencies which it scans far exceeds its computer ability to analyse. When our pupils were told that the information the Haven High School was receiving from SETI could, in theory, assist them in their search for a signal from another part of our galaxy, they were extremely excited." E.T. is pictured joining the search. Photo: Boston Standard
3. Kirton Primary School
Kirton Primary School playing host to American country folk musicians Rik Paliesi (front) and Gareth Hedges. The duo took time to entertain the youngsters as part of a current world tour. Photo: Boston Standard
4. Frithville Primary School
Youngsters at Frithville Primary School lending their support to Blue Peter's Bring and Buy For New Life campaign. Items for the sale were donated by the children and their families. The event, which was organised by pupils, also included a raffle and competitions. Photo: Boston Standard
