NOSTALGIA: Boston-area schools compete in swim gala in 1972 (GALLERY)

They were taken at the Holland Schools’ Swimming Association inter-schools gala, held at Boston Swimming Baths in June of that year. Eight schools took part in fine weather conditions, contrasting with previous year’s teeming rain and cold. Boston High School made a clean sweep of the girls’ events, winning in all three age groups – junior, intermediate and senior. Boston Grammar School triumphed in the intermediate and senior categories, but had to share the junior cup with Kitwood Boys School who matched their points total. Two new records were set at the event: Jane Wright, a 14-year-old pupil at Boston High School, lowered the existing intermediate medley time of 2 mins 43.8 second to 2 mins 42 secs, while Andrew Bainbridge, of Kitwood Boys’ School took the freestyle record from 1 min 15.5 secs to 1 min 14.7 secs.