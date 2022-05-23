NOSTALGIA: Boston Carnival Queen search in 1972 and Silver Jubilee countdown in 1977
By David Seymour
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 2:41 pm
Ten finalists line up for the parade in the Boston Carnival Queen Contest1972. Pictured fromleft, are Vicky Sweeting, Annette Barton, Beryl Briggs, Christine Ayton, Susan Taylor, Sandra Collins, Susan Brocklesby, Annette Wilson, Janice Caesar and Robina Burton. The winner was 19-year-old dental nurse Susan Taylor, of London Road, Boston, who was chosen by a panel of judges at the Carnival Queen dance held in the Assembly Rooms. Runner-up was Janice Caesar, 22, of Kirton.
This week we go back to the 1970s to find two photos with a regal theme; the first, from 1972, showing finalists in the Boston Carnival Queen Contest, the second, from 1977, showing fundraising for a street party to mark The Queen’s Silver Jubilee.
Almost 20 people from the Orchard Street area of Boston went on a sponsored walk to raise money for their upcoming Jubilee street party. The youngest, three-year-old Nicola Stephens, is seen here leading the others off while some of the mums keep an eye on them.