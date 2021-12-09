NOSTALGIA: Boston High School girls receive vegetables and tour of factory and farm in 1986

Thirty-five years ago, the National Farmers’ Union had launched a campaign to tell young people about the benefits of eating fresh vegetables.

Factory manager Jean Tooley with some of the pupils.
As part of this, pupils at Boston High School were given free samples of vegetables to use in experiments, and went on a tour of the East Lincolnshire Growers factory at Kirton and a local farm.

Elgro chairman Michael Scott said: “There is a very real danger that children are growing up without knowing the nutritional value of vegetables.”

Pupils used the Elgro supplies to back up their theory work by over and under cooking them and testing how much nutritional values changed as a result. Among those pictured is onion factory manager Stephen Tooley (top left) and factory manager Jean Tooley (top right).

Onion factory manager Stephen Tooley explaining how the automatic control system works.
