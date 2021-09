Raising funds for the Pilgrim Scanner Appeal 35 years ago ...

Pictured is a giant frog and a gang of hospital workers.

The group paddled an epic 30 miles down the River Witham to raise £1,000 for the Pilgrim Scanner Appeal.

The staff made the frog raft out of barrels, papier-mâché and chicken wire before painting it green.

The journey took them about 20 hours.

Also making the news in the Standard that week in 1986: a new £1.9 million 11-mile long Spalding to Sutterton bypass was given the go-ahead.