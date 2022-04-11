NOSTALGIA: Boston plant pot dated to 200AD in 1982

Pat Starbuck with the ‘plant pot’ which turned out to be 1,700 years-old.

A Boston couple discovered that the unattractive stone pot they had been using to hold plants was actually a 1,700-year-old relic 40 years ago.

Bas and Pat Starbuck, of Forest Dale, took the pot to Lincoln Museum to have it dated after several people remarked on how old it looked.

The pot was found by a diver in the Mediterranean in 1979 and given to Bas.

Experts revealed the pot likely dated back to 200AD in Carthage.