NOSTALGIA: Boston racing cyclist claims first national title – on a Penny Farthing – in 1971

Fifty years ago, Lincolnshire half-mile grass track champion John Almond, of Boston Wheelers, won his first national cycling championship – on a veteran Penny Farthing.

By David Seymour
Friday, 17th September 2021, 8:18 pm
Boston racing cyclist John Almond.
John, 30, of Red Lion Street, won the national Old Ordinary Challenge Trophy at the Harvey Hadden Stadium, Nottinghamshire.

He said: “When you get a good machine, you can really make it go.”

* After this piece appeared in the Standard, John got in touch to thank us for running the piece.

“That took me back a bit,” he added. “Unfortunately, I don’t still own the machine, I sold it to finish our mortgage off. I think I would be a bit old to ride it now. I was lucky enough to win the championship another couple of times at the Herne Hill track in London.”