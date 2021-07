World Cup final fever in Boston in 1966.

This photograph takes us back to the last time it happened – July 30, 1966, when West Germany were the (defeated) opponents and the World Cup was at stake.

It shows townspeople in Boston watching the game through a shop window.

On the edge of a shot, even a child in a pram appears to be taking an interest.

On Sunday, England will face Italy in the final of Euro 2020 and we would like your photographs from the day.