Nostalgia: Club launched for young readers at Sleaford library while youngsters begin education at town school

The main picture shows children and parents at the launch of the Bookstart Bear Club at Sleaford Library.

The club was designed to encourage families with young children to make the most of their local library.

Members received a paw print stamp on a ‘passport’ each time they returned a book or attended a story or rhyme time activity.

As they collected paw prints, the children would be awarded certificates, with a special certificate coming their way once they had completed the scheme.

Also pictured are two groups of new reception pupils at William Alvey CofE School, Sleaford.