NOSTALGIA: Crowds turn out as Donington firefighters triumph in inter-station competition in 1972 (GALLERY)

The event was won by the team from Donington – Richard Pearson, Ken Staples, Tony Stanley, Alan Grimer and Peter Holstead. The team took home four of the six cups available. It could have been one more as well, as while they finished first in the one-man dry hydrant drill, they were disqualified because they had two washers instead of one on their stand pipe. One event they did win, however, was the novelty challenge; this involved crawling underneath a pegged tarpaulin and ‘rescuing’ a dummy. Other teams taking part were from Long Sutton, Spalding, Holbeach and Crowland.