Nostalgia: Did you get your GCSEs in 2011?

No Caption ABCDE EMN-210825-171233001

Here are five photographs from GCSE results day in the Sleaford area 2011, as carried in the Standard 10 years ago this week.

Pictured top are two groups of pupils at Kesteven and Sleaford High School – from left, Roisin Stephens, Sophie Gill, and Sian Edwards, then Sophie Harrison, Olivia Flynn, and Ellie Smith.

Pictured bottom, left and centre, are youngsters from St George’s Academy – from left, Leonie Cooper, Lesley Harley-Ellis and Shannon Riglin, then Jamie Wilson-Hogg, Andrew Wolkenstein, Ayoub Sinclair and Connor Allatt.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-210826-150007001

Pictured bottom, right, are pupils from Carre’s Grammar School – from left, Greg Atkinson, Robert Leighton, Ben Brunt and Samuel Gilmore.

Were you among those earning their GCSEs in 2011?

No Caption ABCDE EMN-210825-171243001

No Caption ABCDE EMN-210825-171222001

No Caption ABCDE EMN-210825-171253001