NOSTALGIA: Did you watch the Endeavour arrive in Boston in 1997? (GALLERY)

Tens of thousands of people descended on Boston 25 years ago as Endeavour mania gripped the town. The replica of Captain Cook’s ship sailed up the Haven to an overwhelming welcome as scores lined the banks of the river to witness the occasion.
Scores of people lined the banks of The Haven to see the Endeavour arrive in Boston.
Photo: National World
Youngsters were among those to turn out for the event.
Photo: National World
Having a bite to eat while waiting for the Endeavour.
Photo: National WOrld
More lunch boxes on show.
Photo: National World