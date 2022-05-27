The Endeavour heads towards Boston Docks.
NOSTALGIA: Did you watch the Endeavour arrive in Boston in 1997? (GALLERY)

By David Seymour
Friday, 27th May 2022, 5:59 pm
Updated Friday, 27th May 2022, 6:04 pm

Tens of thousands of people descended on Boston 25 years ago as Endeavour mania gripped the town. The replica of Captain Cook’s ship sailed up the Haven to an overwhelming welcome as scores lined the banks of the river to witness the occasion.

1. The Endeavour arrives in Boston, May 1997

Scores of people lined the banks of The Haven to see the Endeavour arrive in Boston.

Photo: National World

2. The Endeavour arrives in Boston, May 1997

Youngsters were among those to turn out for the event.

Photo: National World

3. The Endeavour arrives in Boston, May 1997

Having a bite to eat while waiting for the Endeavour.

Photo: National WOrld

4. The Endeavour arrives in Boston, May 1997

More lunch boxes on show.

Photo: National World

