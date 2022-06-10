The scene of the work in New Street.
The scene of the work in New Street.

NOSTALGIA: Flat caps, tank tops and clouds of dust – demolition crew make way for Oldrids shop in Boston town centre in 1962 (GALLERY)

Here we turn back the clock 60 years to watch a demolition crew at work in Boston town centre in June 1962.

By David Seymour
Friday, 10th June 2022, 5:29 pm
Updated Friday, 10th June 2022, 5:40 pm

The work is taking place in New Street, near the back of what was Woolworths and today is Poundstretcher (Woolworths or ‘Woolworth’ makes an appearance at the end of the gallery). The premises being demolished had been previously occupied by C. M. Johnson and Son Ltd. It was to become a furniture store, built by Oldrids and Co Ltd.

1. Demolition in Boston town centre in 1962

The before shot ...

Photo: National World

2. Demolition in Boston town centre in 1962

A flat cap and tank top appear to be the PPE of the day.

Photo: National World

3. Demolition in Boston town centre in 1962

'Danger. Demolition in progress. Keep clear.' the signs say.

Photo: National World

4. Demolition in Boston town centre in 1962

Dust begins to fall to the rear of 'Woolworth'.

Photo: National World

NostalgiaWoolworths
Next Page
Page 1 of 2