The work is taking place in New Street, near the back of what was Woolworths and today is Poundstretcher (Woolworths or ‘Woolworth’ makes an appearance at the end of the gallery). The premises being demolished had been previously occupied by C. M. Johnson and Son Ltd. It was to become a furniture store, built by Oldrids and Co Ltd.
1. Demolition in Boston town centre in 1962
The before shot ...
Photo: National World
2. Demolition in Boston town centre in 1962
A flat cap and tank top appear to be the PPE of the day.
Photo: National World
3. Demolition in Boston town centre in 1962
'Danger. Demolition in progress. Keep clear.' the signs say.
Photo: National World
4. Demolition in Boston town centre in 1962
Dust begins to fall to the rear of 'Woolworth'.
Photo: National World