NOSTALGIA: Floodlit football approaches for Boston United in 1966 (GALLERY)

Work being carried out to the floodlights at York Street, with the Stump and Assembly Rooms visible in the background.

The final cost of the 100ft high, 30-bulb structures was expected to be about £20,000.

The plan was to use them for attractive league or cup matches and to play top friendly games, the Standard wrote.

An official launch date had not yet been set.

Heading up to the top ...

United directors were, at that time, considering converting the incomplete York Street stand into a cantilver-style clubroom-entertainments centre.

The idea was to convert the top of the stand so that it could house a bowling alley, as well as a clubroom where spectators could watch their football while drinking their beer.

Speaking about the plans, director Ernest Malkinson said: “Football is going to alter and we want to be prepared – we want to be prepared for anything that happens in the future.”

This project had been given a conservative estimate of £30,000.

Looking out to York Street itself.

Looking down ...