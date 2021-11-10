NOSTALGIA: Hairdressing show goes ahead at Boston College in 1986 after initial VIP ban

Five girls wearing fishnet stockings and black jackets went through a sexy dance routine around a male model dressed in skin-tight red leather trousers and stiletto heel boots.

Hundreds of schoolchildren saw four performances of the show, which was coupled with a less daring routine.

The performance was initially deemed inappropriate for VIPs visiting the next day, but a decision to remove it from the programme was later reversed.

Speaking before the ban was lifted, model Elaine Taylor, 19, sad: “It wasn’t obscene or offensive or kinky, and you see worse on television every day.”

Mayor of Boston Coun James Alcorn said he had met the students.