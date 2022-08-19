NOSTALGIA: Moonprobe in Frampton in 1972 and cricket fun in Boston in 1997
Here are two photographs taken from the Boston Standard archives, separated by a quarter-of-a-century.
By David Seymour
Friday, 19th August 2022, 5:08 pm
Updated Friday, 19th August 2022, 5:08 pm
Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter
A new play area featuring a futuristic-looking piece of equipment opened in Frampton 50 years ago. The Moonprobe climbing frame was joined by a slide, swings and a ‘whirling’ platform in the gardens of the village’s old school. The area had been bought by Frampton United Charities and was officially opened by the group’s chairman, Rex Barber.
One shows a new play area in Frampton, the other pupils from two of the town’s schools.
Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter
This photograph takes us back to 1997 and shows pupils from St Mary’s and St Bede’s schools taking part in a spot of kwik cricket.