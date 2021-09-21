NOSTALGIA: My grandfather’s saddlers shop in Spilsby

The exterior of the saddlers shop in Market Place, Spilsby.

The picture after that shows Gordon’s uncle Mick Curtis, who worked as a saddler and harness maker at the shop. Both he and Arthur, lived in Newtown, off Halton Road.

A fuller version of the outside of the shop.

The final picture is a family photo – it shows Gordon’s grandparents, his mother Dolly, cousins Jane (right) and Gerald (front) and himself (middle).

He said: “I lived with my Mum for about 20 Years in Louth and in my early to mid-teens cycled to my grandparents and had some great holidays there. Uncle Mick used to take me fishing and I made several friends in Newtown – there was Pauline Swanson, known as Swanee, Mo Smith, Freddie Wright, and Maurice Brough.”

