The damage was put at a minimum of £100,000.

The school, only halfway through its second term, was closed and its 180 children had to go to other nearby schools until Easter.

The blaze, which lasted about an hour, destroyed four of the seven classrooms and the library. Firefighters used a thousand gallons of water to tackles the blaze, the cause of which was being investigated.