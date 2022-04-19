NOSTALGIA: New nurses’ home complete at Wyberton West Hospital in 1962

A £15,000 nurses’ home had been completed in the hospital grounds, replacing Holgate House, in London Road, and the Midwives Hostel, in High Street.
“For a great number of years, going back before the Management Committee came into existence, there has been this running backwards and forwards morning and evening, as well as during the day,” said Coun. E. J. Case, chairman of Boston Combined Hospitals.
“When the nurses were in London Road there were often difficulties, particularly as it was a place which was nevener intended to be used for that purpose.”
Transport had to be provided to take nurses the 1.5 miles between London Road and Wyberton West Hospital.
A pre-fabricated structure was used as a nurses’ home would be built at the new General Hospital.
It featured 16 bedrooms (seven were at that time in use), two lounges (one for trained staff, one for students), a study, a kitchen, and ‘excellent’ bathroom and toilet facilities.
Lawns were to be sown in front of the new home and a tennis court was to be added to the grounds.