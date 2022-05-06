NOSTALGIA: Official opening of pedestrianised Strait Bargate in Boston in 1982 (GALLERY)

The official opening of the pedestrianised Strait Bargate in 1982.
Boston’s pedestrianised Strait Bargate was officially opened 40 years ago.

By David Seymour
Friday, 6th May 2022, 3:06 pm

Here are a selection of photographs from that day, which marked the culmination of a £45,000 project (or, from a certain point of view, decades of work on the town’s traffic system – see our article from 2018, John Adams Way at 40).

The shift to a traffic-free Strait Bargate was regarded as the natural conclusion of the town’s inner relief road project.

The Inner Relief Road scheme – designed to ease congestion in the town – was carried out in three phases: the construction of Haven Bridge (completed in July 1966), the widening of Bargate Bridge (completed in April 1973), and the building of John Adams Way (completed in May 1978).

The pedestrianisation of Strait Bargate was a joint exercise between the county and borough councils and cost about £45,000.

At the time of its official opening, the street had been in use as a pedestrianised zone for months and was finished but for the last couple of paving slabs. A six-month trial ban on traffic had also taken place two years earlier.

