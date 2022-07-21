NOSTALGIA: Princess Anne officially opens Boston's Pilgrim Hospital in 1977 - part one (GALLERY)

Today, Her Royal Highness is a relatively regular visitor to Boston , but in 1977 she was the first senior royal figure to visit the town that century and thousands turned out for the occasion.

It had been thought that these photographs were among those that were permanently damaged in the flood of 2013. A large number of boxes of negatives suffered water damage that night, leaving The Standard with gaps in its archives. However, the film for this event had not been stored with the rest of those from 1977, but kept in a tray with negatives from various years and events. They were rediscovered a few years ago – too late for the 40th anniversary, but in time for the 45th. Here are a selection from the first part of the Princess’ visit.