NOSTALGIA: Princess Anne officially opens Boston's Pilgrim Hospital in 1977 - part one (GALLERY)

Today, Her Royal Highness is a relatively regular visitor to Boston, but in 1977 she was the first senior royal figure to visit the town that century and thousands turned out for the occasion.
It had been thought that these photographs were among those that were permanently damaged in the flood of 2013. A large number of boxes of negatives suffered water damage that night, leaving The Standard with gaps in its archives. However, the film for this event had not been stored with the rest of those from 1977, but kept in a tray with negatives from various years and events. They were rediscovered a few years ago – too late for the 40th anniversary, but in time for the 45th. Here are a selection from the first part of the Princess’ visit.
1. Official opening of Boston's Pilgrim Hospital, 1977
Boston welcomed its first senior royal visitor of the 20th century in June 1977 when Princess Anne came to the town to officially open Boston's Pilgrim Hospital.
Photo: Boston Standard
2. Official opening of Boston's Pilgrim Hospital, 1977
She arrived at Boston High School via helicopter, where she was greeted by cheering pupils from the High School and St Mary's RC School.
Photo: Boston Standard
3. Official opening of Boston's Pilgrim Hospital, 1977
Mary Webb, the school's headmistress, said: "It's a very exciting day for the school. Unfortunately some of the girls are working away at exams inside - they're taking Greek, 'O' level cookery and German in the hall, and are very disappointed at having to miss the Princess."
Photo: Boston Standard
4. Official opening of Boston's Pilgrim Hospital, 1977
Princess Anne arrived at about 2.15pm after spending the morning at RAF Waddington. She was then taken to the hospital via a limousine bearing the Royal Standard.
Photo: Boston Standard