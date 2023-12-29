NOSTALGIA: Princess Anne officially opens Boston's Pilgrim Hospital in 1977 - part two (GALLERY)

Earlier this year, we turned back the clock 45 years to when Princess Anne officially opened Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital – but that was only part of the visit.

The Queen’s daughter was the first senior royal to come to the town that century.

As the princess was getting ready to leave the hospital, huge crowds were gathering in Central Park where she had been invited to plant a tree, commemorating her visit.

After arriving, she was presented to the Mayor of Boston, Coun J. Addlesee, Mrs Addlesee, borough council chief executive Mr R. Ernest Coley and Mrs Coley.

The Mayor’s Officer Horace Wright then led the official party to the red carpet to loud cheers and applause.

Among those to meet the princess, was carnival queen Sharon Whitelam, who presented her with flowers.

Princess Anne made her exit via a helicopter in the centre of the park, waving before she stepped on board and then again from the window.

