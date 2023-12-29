Register
BREAKING
Princess Anne in Boston's Central Park 45 years ago.Princess Anne in Boston's Central Park 45 years ago.
Princess Anne in Boston's Central Park 45 years ago.

NOSTALGIA: Princess Anne officially opens Boston's Pilgrim Hospital in 1977 - part two (GALLERY)

Earlier this year, we turned back the clock 45 years to when Princess Anne officially opened Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital – but that was only part of the visit.
By David Seymour
Published 29th Dec 2023, 17:04 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 17:16 GMT

The Queen’s daughter was the first senior royal to come to the town that century.

As the princess was getting ready to leave the hospital, huge crowds were gathering in Central Park where she had been invited to plant a tree, commemorating her visit.

After arriving, she was presented to the Mayor of Boston, Coun J. Addlesee, Mrs Addlesee, borough council chief executive Mr R. Ernest Coley and Mrs Coley.

The Mayor’s Officer Horace Wright then led the official party to the red carpet to loud cheers and applause.

Among those to meet the princess, was carnival queen Sharon Whitelam, who presented her with flowers.

Princess Anne made her exit via a helicopter in the centre of the park, waving before she stepped on board and then again from the window.

Crowds line the street in Wide Bargate.

1. Official opening of Boston's Pilgrim Hospital, 1977

Crowds line the street in Wide Bargate. Photo: Boston Standard

Further along Wide Bargate.

2. Official opening of Boston's Pilgrim Hospital, 1977

Further along Wide Bargate. Photo: Boston Standard

Outside the entrance to Central Park.

3. Official opening of Boston's Pilgrim Hospital, 1977

Outside the entrance to Central Park. Photo: Boston Standard

Beyond the park entrance.

4. Official opening of Boston's Pilgrim Hospital, 1977

Beyond the park entrance. Photo: Boston Standard

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Princess AnneNostalgia