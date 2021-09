Pictured examining the bones are (from left) Mr Duce, site workmen Terry Kirk, Alan MacIntyre and Sebastian Dangerfield, and Mr R. Baker, the parish church verger.

Workmen doing the piling for the foundations of the new footbridge over the River Haven, near the Stump, discovered the bones while drilling.

The Rev Alan Duce said: “The fact these were found 25ft down means they are very old. No one is buried as deep as that so the soil level has changed a great deal since the body was put there.”

He added: “We know that Botolph was buried somewhere near the site.”