Nostalgia: Sleaford area pupils step into role of Olympians at sports event

About 350 children from 29 schools across the district took part in the competition, which was staged by the Lincolnshire Central Sports Partnership to promote sports among young people.

The event began with an Olympics-style opening ceremony in which teams paraded around a track with their banners.

Youngsters then took part in a mass warm up, before taking 15-minute turns to try a wide range of sports and physical activities including included athletics, tennis, tri-golf, boccia, hockey, crazy catch, volleyball, football, judo and dance.

