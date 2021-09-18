Nostalgia Sleaford: Teddy bears’ picnic for William Alvey new intake

No Caption ABCDE EMN-210913-172252001

Pictured first is a Teddy bears’ picnic at William Alvey CofE School, in Sleaford.

The event was held for new starters on their first day of school.

The reception pupils are pictured with older children who had been paired with them as part of a buddy system.



Joining them all is Mr Bear.

Nexdt up are members of Kesteven and Sleaford High School’s Art Textiles Club.

They are shown alongside a project of theirs which claimed an award at the International Festival of Quilts.

The quilt was awarded third place in the second schools category at the event, held at the NEC Birmingham.



Finally, our third picture is of members of the gardening club at Ancaster CofE Primary School.

The school was celebrating after recently being given a Food For Life Partnership bronze award for its healthy and climate-friendly food culture.