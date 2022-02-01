NOSTALGIA: Smallest meets tallest at Standard offices in Boston in 1967

World's smallest man David Jones pays a visit to the Standard offices in 1967.

This was the month when Tom Jones, then aged 26, spent three weeks out of four at the top of the UK charts with The Green, Green Grass of Home (it dropped to number two on the fourth week when it was replaced by I’m A Believer by The Monkees).

The picture shows the smallest man in the world visiting The Standard to talk about his planned visit to Boston’s May Fair.

David Jones, from Northern Ireland, stood several feet shorter than The Standard’s tallest member of staff –photographer Eric Spencer.

The picture in full.

Mr Jones measured 25 inches high, more than two inches shorter than the Guinness Book of records’ previous ‘smallest man’.

The 64-year-old had glandular upset at the age of two and stopped growing. Both his parents had not experienced the same restricted growth.