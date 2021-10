So the pupils organised several fundraising events including a penalty shoot-out, a sponsored silence for one ‘very talkative year 11 girl’, a bring-and-buy stall and finally, a talent show.

The winners from this were both from Year 11 – Nicky Lyon and his Peter Andre (Prince Nazzim dance) and Swinging Sisters Becky Green, Sadie Booth and Emma Baker, who performed a Sixties mix.