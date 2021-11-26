NOSTALGIA: Take a stroll down Boston’s Bargate (for all your Christmas needs) in 1966 (GALLERY)

The Standard ran a piece about Wide Bargate in November of that year, focusing on the range of options for visitors in the run-up to Christmas. “The merits of Boston’s Wide Bargate are well-known,” it wrote. “Parking facilities are the best in town, there are cafes and restaurants for a light snack or a substantial meal, and the many shops and stores cater for the needs of all members of the family.”
1.
"As Christmas approaches, the only problem in hunting for presents in Bargate is what to choose from the splendid selection available ...' the paper wrote.
Photo: Midlands
2.
"Sindy and Tressy dolls with their large variety of clothes have been firm favourites with the girls for some time and now the boys have Action Man - a tough looking character who can be changed into a paratroope, commando, diver, soldier and so on," it continued.
Photo: Midlands
3.
"Bargate at Christmas is a veritable Aladdin's cave for the ladies, with real jewellery as well as paste imitations, and if you can't afford the former you can be sure the latter will be acceptable," the piece said on shopping for 'wife, mother, sister or sweetheart'.
Photo: Midlands
4.
On the subject of 'impersonal presents', the paper wrote of: writing compendiums for both men and women, miniature shoe cleaning sets, a drinking straw dispenser, manicure sets, stainless steelware, companion sets, fire screens and framed pictures.
Photo: Midlands