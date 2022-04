John Craven in Boston in 1992.

John is shown climbing on board the new class 153 single coach train that was to go into service on the Boston line after a starring role in BBC’s Countryfile.

The former print journalist joined Countryfile in 1989, the year after it launched, and remains one of its main presenters.